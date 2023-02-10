Ben-Gvir to police: Prepare for ‘Defensive Shield 2’ in east Jerusalem

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir instructed Israel police to prepare for ‘Operation Defensive Shield 2’ in east Jerusalem, starting on Sunday in order to deal with the centers of terrorism in east Jerusalem.

The purpose of the operation is to battle and uproot terrorism, to reach the terrorists' homes and to stop terrorism before it comes to them carrying out attacks.

The decision came at the end of a situation assessment meeting at the Jerusalem district headquarters of the police following a ramming terror attack that killed a six-year-old and a newlywed 20-year-old.