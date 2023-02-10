The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
US to add Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 21:30

Updated: FEBRUARY 10, 2023 21:38

The United States is expected on Friday to add Chinese firms connected to Beijing's suspected surveillance balloon program to an export blacklist, two sources familiar with the plans said.

Earlier this week the US had said it would explore taking action against entities connected to China's military that supported the flight of a Chinese spy balloon into US airspace last week.

Washington is confident the manufacturer of the Chinese balloon, shot down by the US military last weekend off the US East Coast, has a "direct relationship" with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

High-altitude object brought down by Sidewinder missile from F-22
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 09:43 PM
Three people rescued from Syria rubble 110 hours after earthquake
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 08:34 PM
One killed, one injured in shooting in Jatt near Baka al-Gharbiya
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2023 08:03 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky: We still have to work to get arms we need
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:41 PM
Paris man fires shots from balcony, police cordon off area
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:37 PM
Turkey hit by Magnitude 5 earthquake days after 2 quakes kill 20,000
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 07:25 PM
Threats against three senior journalists, Police investigates
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2023 07:21 PM
Slovakia can start talks on sending MIG-29 jets to Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 07:19 PM
UN envoy condemns terror attack, calls Ramot a settlement
By Walla!
02/10/2023 06:39 PM
US Justice Dept removes one classified document from Pence's home
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 06:30 PM
Syrian govt approves humanitarian aid delivery across frontlines
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:57 PM
Spain detects atypical BSE in cow, WOAH says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 04:02 PM
Israel to send Turkey 60 tons of humanitarian aid, medicine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 03:58 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky took part in meeting on Olympics, Lithuania says
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 03:26 PM
Top Chinese official meets Taiwan's senior opposition leader
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 01:13 PM
