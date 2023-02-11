The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia reports pressure glitch on cargo ship docked at ISS

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 11, 2023 23:05

Russia's space agency reported an unexplained loss of pressure on Saturday in a cargo craft docked at the International Space Station but said there was no threat to the crew.

Roscosmos said mission control specialists had detected a depressurization in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship which is due to undock from the ISS on Feb. 18.

The vessel was sealed off from the rest of the station and the reason was being investigated, it said.

"The temperature regime and pressure on board the ISS are normal, nothing threatens the life and health of the crew and they feel fine," Roscosmos said.

It was the latest glitch to affect the aging ISS after a coolant leak in December on a Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft docked to the station.

NASA said its specialists were helping their Russian counterparts in troubleshooting the latest leak.

"Officials are monitoring all International Space Station systems and are not tracking any other issues," it said in a blog post.

The Soyuz craft are used to ferry crew to and from the station, while the Progress vessels deliver equipment and supplies. Another Progress craft, MS-22, docked successfully with the ISS earlier on Saturday.

The problem with the Soyuz has forced three of the current crew on the station – Russians Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio – to extend their mission. They will now return to Earth on a replacement Soyuz that Russia is due to launch on Feb. 20.

Russia and the United States still collaborate closely on the ISS despite the grave damage to their relations from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At the moment there are seven crew on board - three Americans, three Russians and one Japanese.

IDF to seal apartment of City of David terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 10:20 PM
Italian aid destined for government-held Syria lands in Beirut
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 08:55 PM
IDF intercepts rocket from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 07:03 PM
8-year-old child who was injured in Friday attack passed away
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:30 PM
Break the Wave: 5 arrested overnight in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 06:24 PM
Seven injured in collision between two cars
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2023 05:23 PM
Turkey to act against those involved in looting - Erdogan
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 02:14 PM
Russia says its military hit energy facilities in Ukraine on Friday
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 01:59 PM
UN aid chief says earthquake is region's 'worst event in 100 years'
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 01:14 PM
East Germany's last Communist premier dies aged 95
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 12:43 PM
Five soldiers killed in shooting at Philippine military camp
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 11:49 AM
Iranian-French academic Adelkhah awaits decision return to France
By REUTERS
02/11/2023 09:40 AM
Operation Olive Branch: Nine-year-old rescued by Israeli delegation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2023 11:39 PM
US adds six Chinese entities to trade blacklist after balloon incident
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 11:28 PM
US to add Chinese entities tied to balloon program to export blacklist
By REUTERS
02/10/2023 09:30 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by