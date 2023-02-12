The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel denies reports of security threat to earthquake rescue team in Turkey

The IDF remains in Turkey to provide disaster relief as part of Operation Olive Branch.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 15:52

Updated: FEBRUARY 12, 2023 16:54
The Israeli field hospital in Turkey, aiding victims of the devastating earthquakes across the country (photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)
The Israeli field hospital in Turkey, aiding victims of the devastating earthquakes across the country
(photo credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Israel's Foreign Ministry denied on Sunday that the United Hatzalah team sent to provide disaster relief to Turkey following the earthquake left early following a verified security threat in the country.

The disputed decision to evacuate the rescue forces was taken following a joint situational assessment with the heads of the IDF Home Front Command and Search and Rescue Units on Saturday. The IDF remains in Turkey to provide disaster relief as part of Operation Olive Branch.

As no planes were available for the rescue team to fly back to Israel, Jewish billionaire philanthropist Miriam Adelson reportedly provided her own private jet for them to use.

What was the security threat that forced the Israeli rescue team to leave Turkey?

"We knew that there was a certain level of risk in sending our team to this area of Turkey, which is close to the Syrian border, but we took the necessary steps in order to mitigate the threat for the sake of our lifesaving mission," United Hatzalah vice president of operations Dov Maisel explained. 

United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL STARR) United Hatzalah personnel are seen readying to aid in the earthquake disaster relief efforts in Turkey, at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport, on February 7, 2023. (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

"Unfortunately, we have just received intelligence of a concrete and immediate threat on the Israeli delegation and we have to put the security of our personnel first. We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished in just a few days, assisting in the rescue of 15 individuals in cooperation with the IDF Home Front Command, Israel's Search and Rescue units, local rescue forces, and the Turkish Red Cross."

The details surrounding this verified security threat remain unknown.

However, this is not the first time that there have been verified security threats against Israelis in Turkey. In the past, many of these threats have been attributed to Iran.

This is a developing story.



