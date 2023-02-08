WATCH: IDF rescue mission saves 23-year-old from under the rubble

Since arriving in Turkey late Monday night, the IDF rescue mission dubbed Operation Olive Branch has already begun aiding and assisting in the search and rescue mission after the deadly earthquake which has claimed the lives of over 6,200 people in Turkey and 2,500 in Syria.

Overnight on Tuesday, the rescue mission was able to save a 23-year-old woman who had been trapped underneath the rubble since Monday morning, team commander Maj. (Res.) Matan Schneider recounted.

The mission to rescue the woman took four and a half hours from start to finish and was conducted after the team heard noises coming from beneath rubble on the side of the road they were traveling on.

"The woman emerged healthy and whole, with only a fractured pelvis," Schneider said in a recorded statement. "She was evacuated and has returned to her fiance."

A video of the rescue mission, with the face of the woman obscured, was subsequently shared by the IDF.