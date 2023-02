The ZAKA rescue mission is set to return to Israel from Turkey after six days of search and rescue work at hard-hit earthquake zones.

"ZAKA volunteers from Israel and South Africa worked together, shoulder to shoulder along with IDF search and rescue soldiers," said mission head Haim Otmazgin. "The expedition rescued 19 survivors alive and after more time passed and the chance of finding more survivors among the living became very small, the expedition achieved its goals and returned to Israel."