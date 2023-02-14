Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a video she released on Tuesday.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Trump's former United Nations ambassador said in the video, first reported by Axios.

"You should know this about me, I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels." Nikki Haley

Other high-profile Republicans looking at a 2024 run include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, among others.

Haley hinted at presidential run in 2022

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, 2018 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Haley started hinting at a presidential run in July 2022 during a speech she made at Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) 17th annual Washington Summit.

"If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I'll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office," Haley said toward the end of her speech at the event. "Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman."