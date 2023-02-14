The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Haley announces 2024 Republican presidential bid, marks Trump's first challenger

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Trump's former United Nations ambassador said in the video.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 14:06

Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 14:31
THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is challenging her one-time boss for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to a video she released on Tuesday.

"I'm Nikki Haley and I'm running for president," Trump's former United Nations ambassador said in the video, first reported by Axios.

"You should know this about me, I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

Nikki Haley

"They all think we can be bullied," Haley said in her announcement video when talking about socialist countries who view America as vulnerable. "You should know this about me, I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels."

Other high-profile Republicans looking at a 2024 run include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, among others.

Haley hinted at presidential run in 2022

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, 2018 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a news conference at UN headquarters in Manhattan, New York, 2018 (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

Haley started hinting at a presidential run in July 2022 during a speech she made at Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) 17th annual Washington Summit.

"If this president signs any sort of [Iran nuclear] deal, I'll make you a promise: The next president will shred it on her first day in office," Haley said toward the end of her speech at the event. "Just saying, sometimes it takes a woman."



Tags United States president United States presidential election Nikki Haley
