41% of US Jews feel less secure than last year - AJC report

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) released its fourth annual “State of Antisemitism in America Report.” Here's what they found.

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2023 16:47
Have some American Jews replaced Judaism with liberalism?
WASHINGTON - The American Jewish Committee (AJC) State of Antisemitism in America Report for 2022 found that 41% of American Jews say their status in the United States is less secure compared to a year ago - up from AJC’s 2021 report when 31% gave that answer. This is the fourth annual report that assesses and compares Jewish and general population perceptions of and experiences with antisemitism in the United States.

The independent research firm SSRS conducted the surveys. It included interviews with samples of 1,507 Jews, ages 18 or older, and 1,004 responders from the general population. The interviews were conducted over the phone and online. The margin of error is around 3.5%.

The survey found that 38% of all Jewish respondents reported that they have altered their behavior at least once in the past year due to fears of antisemitism. For example, 27% avoided posting content online that would enable others to identify them as Jewish or reveal their views on Jewish issues, and 23% avoided wearing or displaying things that might enable others to identify them as Jewish. Some 16% avoided “certain places, events, or situations due to concerns about their safety or comfort as Jews.”

How much has antisemitism in the US increased?

“No Jew in the United States, especially the younger generation, should ever feel unsafe for expressing their Jewish identity. Yet rising antisemitism is having a deeply disturbing effect on American Jews and American society in general.”

Ted Deutsch

“No Jew in the United States, especially the younger generation, should ever feel unsafe for expressing their Jewish identity. Yet rising antisemitism is having a deeply disturbing effect on American Jews and American society in general,” AJC CEO Ted Deutch, said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the White House in developing effective strategies for a whole-of-government approach to combat Jew-hatred once and for all.”

Whether in support or increasingly through criticism, Israel is what connects most American Jews to their Judaism. (credit: REUTERS) Whether in support or increasingly through criticism, Israel is what connects most American Jews to their Judaism. (credit: REUTERS)

The survey also found that four in five Jews say antisemitism has increased over the last five years. Online platforms continue to be a major source of antisemitism. Overall, 69% of US Jews experienced antisemitism online, either as a target or by seeing antisemitic content, in the past 12 months, the survey found. One in four Jews (26%) were the target of antisemitism in 2022. Of these individuals, 20% reported being the target of antisemitic remarks in person and 13% say they were targeted online or on social media.

Meanwhile, there is growing recognition that antisemitism is not just a problem for Jews to deal with. Nine in 10 responders in both groups surveyed agreed that antisemitism affects American society as a whole.  On the other hand, both groups were less aligned when asked whether antisemitism is taken less seriously than other forms of hate and bigotry. Some 48% of Jews said they believed that this was the case, compared to 34% of the general population.



