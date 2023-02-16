Trains come to a stop across central Israel, Sharon due to power outage

Train stations across central Israel and the Sharon region were temporarily closed following a massive power outage that caused the sudden halt of all train movement in the area, Israel Railways said Thursday morning.

Israel Railways confirmed that all operations in the Ra'anana, Hod HaSharon, Kfar Saba, Petah Tikva, Rosh Ha'Ayin and Bnei Brak stations have been temporarily suspended until power is restored.

According to Israeli media, the outage occurred following routine maintenance work done on the electrical system infrastructure which was carried out overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.

Commuters were advised to seek other forms of transportation in the area.

Israel Railways further said that shuttle services will be available at all stations affected by the outage.