Israeli forces arrest 16 terror suspects in West Bank raid

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrested 16 Palestinians terror suspects in an overnight raid of the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said on Thursday morning

In El-Bireh, Israeli forces clashed with rioters who hurled stones at the security forces who responded with riot control measures, as they arrested three El-Bireh residents.

Israeli forces also operated and detained a suspect in Jenin, where IDF troops were involved in a gunfight with armed Palestinian militants. More suspects were arrested in Palestinian villages across the West Bank.

Two M-16 rifles and military equipment, such as gun parts and ammunition, were confiscated by Israeli forces during the raid. No injuries were reported among the Israeli security forces.