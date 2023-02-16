Woman injured in Neve Ya'acov attack released from hospital

64-year-old Rosa Azilov, who was moderately injured in the Neve Ya'acov terror attack on January 28, was released from hospital to her home, Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem announced on Thursday.

Azilov was shot in the hand and the leg when a terrorist opened fire near her home, killing seven and injuring two other people.

Azilov arrived at the trauma unit at Shaare Zedek in moderate condition, suffering from fractures in the bones of her limbs. After a series of surgeries by a team of experts from the trauma unit and the orthopedics department, she was released in good condition.