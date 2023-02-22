The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russia welcomes China playing active role in Ukraine diplomacy

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 15:39

Russia said on Wednesday it welcomed China taking a more active role in efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and said it valued China's "balanced approach" towards the issue.

Speaking shortly after China's top diplomat Wang Yi met President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wang's trip had shown Russia and China were of one mind on many global issues.

"We welcome China's readiness to play a positive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Zakharova told a briefing.

Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 04:38 PM
China's Wang tells Putin: We will play constructive role on Ukraine
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 04:28 PM
Russian aggression challenges Europe's security, Polish president says
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 04:26 PM
Israeli man arrested for selling pornographic photos of his child
By ALON HACHMON/MAARIV ONLINE
02/22/2023 03:19 PM
US embassy in London back to normal after security alert
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 01:08 PM
Germany working to support dual national sentenced to death in Iran
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 01:05 PM
Netanyahu to Likud MKs: Stop commenting on Bank of Israel
By ELIAV BREUER
02/22/2023 12:50 PM
Pakistan defense minister to discuss security issues with Taliban
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 12:02 PM
Swedish security police says Russia is biggest threat to its security
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 10:37 AM
Iran says ambiguities over nuclear enrichment are being resolved by IAEA
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 10:13 AM
4.4 magnitude earthquake felt in Israel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2023 08:17 AM
Reform rabbis, Women of the Wall hold prayer service at Kotel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/22/2023 07:47 AM
Kazakhstan may send first batch of oil to Germany in coming days
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 06:24 AM
N. Korea likely to have secured ICBM capability, launch spy satellite
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 05:54 AM
Russia's warship with hypersonic missiles arrives for drills
By REUTERS
02/22/2023 05:52 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by