White House: Russia may send fighter jets to Iran

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2023 19:01

The White House on Friday said it believed Moscow might provide Iran with fighter jets and other military equipment in exchange for Iran's expanded support for Russia's war in Ukraine, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said.

Kirby told reporters the United States had information that Iran had shipped artillery and tank rounds to Russia in November, and Russia was offering "unprecedented defense cooperation" in return, including on missiles, electronics and fighter jets.

He said Iran was also seeking to purchase attack helicopters, radars and combat trainer aircraft, he said.

