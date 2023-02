Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday he plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping but did not say when such a meeting might take place.

"I plan to meet Xi Jinping and believe this will be beneficial for our countries and for security in the world," he told a news conference in Kyiv on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zelensky had earlier reiterated that he would not hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.