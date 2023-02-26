The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Zelensky fires a top Ukrainian military commander, no reason given

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 23:34

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday fired a senior military commander helping lead the fight against Russian troops in the country's embattled east but gave no reason for the move.

In a one-line decree, Zelensky announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.

Zelensky mentioned Moskalyov in a daily address on Friday when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine

Israel's social workers threaten to strike over salaries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:31 PM
Parents of Huwara terror victims to donate sons' organs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 07:23 PM
First El Al flight through Saudi-Omani corridor set for Sunday
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 02:20 PM
China should be judged by its actions, not words - German defense min.
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 01:32 PM
Israeli ex-diplomat Yaakov Kedmi sanctioned due to Russia ties
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 11:36 AM
More than 30 dead, more than 40 survivors in Italy migrant shipwreck
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 10:05 AM
IDF shoots at suspects throwing Molotov cocktails on Route 443
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 08:34 AM
Hong Kong police arrest three after model found dismembered in fridge
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 07:28 AM
Russia says foreign ministers meeting with Turkey, Syria, Iran in works
By REUTERS
02/26/2023 05:00 AM
Shot fired at Yair Farm settlement, suspected gunman arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2023 02:06 AM
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes New Britain, Papua New Guinea - USGS
By REUTERS
02/25/2023 11:44 PM
IDF, Shin Bet arrest terror shooting suspect at West Bank settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2023 09:07 PM
IDF arrests four teens who crossed security fence in north Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2023 08:18 PM
Israeli forces foil smuggling of drugs worth 2m. shekels from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2023 06:40 PM
Israel must deescalate West Bank tensions, Austin tells Gallant
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/25/2023 04:32 PM
