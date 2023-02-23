One year of war: Almost 300,000 estimated to be dead in Ukraine, Russia

A grim milestone in the Russia-Ukraine War was set to be marked Friday with the anniversary of the Russian military's invasion on February 24, 2022. High-end estimates of combined total military and civilian deaths are almost 300,000 casualties.

Russian and Ukrainian claims

Military losses are disputed, but it is widely agreed that the death toll has been monumental. The Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday that over 145,000 Russian military personnel had been killed since the war's beginning. The White House claimed last Friday that 30,000 Wagner mercenaries had been killed in the war.

In January, Norwegian Chief of Defense Eirik Kristoffersen told Danish TV2 that Ukraine had lost around 100,000 fighters in the invasion. In November, US Joint Chief of Staff chairman Mark Milley estimated that each side had lost at least 100,000 soldiers.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Military claimed that since the war began that its forces had destroyed 3350 Russian tanks, 6593 armored vehicles, 2352 artillery pieces, 471 multiple launch rocket systems, 244 anti-air systems, 299 aircraft, 287 helicopters, 2029 drones, 18 warships, and 5215 other vehicles.

The Russian military said on Wednesday that it had destroyed since the war began 7,994 armored tanks and other armored vehicles, 4,189 artillery pieces, 1038 MLRS. 405 anti-air systems, 387 aircraft, 210 helicopters, 3,222 drones and 8501 other military vehicles.

The equipment loss claims by both militaries have been heavily disputed, and open-source intelligence groups documenting with visual verification put the numbers significantly lower.

Prior to the invasion, Russia had amassed almost 200,000 soldiers on Ukraine's borders. Following a September announcement of partial mobilization by Russian President Vladimir Putin, 300,000 Russian reservists were pressed into duty, according to the Russian military. Ukrainian intelligence has warned ahead of a spring offensive that the Kremlin was set to draft between 300,000 to 500,000 more citizens. Russia has approximately 850,000 active duty troops. The CIA factbook estimated that as many as 50,000 Wagner mercenaries fighting in Ukraine.

Following a general mobilization announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky following the invasion, the CIA estimates that the Ukrainian military possesses 700,000 active personnel.

At least 8,006 Ukrainian civilians had been killed in the last 12 months, and 13,287 injured, according to the UN Human Rights commission. They noted that the figure is likely to be much higher. The UK Defense Ministry noted on Tuesday that other analyses have put the figure at 16,000 civilians had been killed. The OHCHR said that 90% of civilians had been killed by a wide area of effect explosives.

“These numbers, which we are publishing today, lay bare the loss and suffering inflicted on people since Russia’s armed attack began on 24 February last year; suffering I saw for myself firsthand when I visited Ukraine in December. And our data are only the tip of the iceberg. The toll on civilians is unbearable. Amid electricity and water shortages during the cold winter months, nearly 18 million people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Some 14 million people have been displaced from their homes,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said.

Civilian material loss has also been extensive. In October, the Kyiv School of Economics published a report claiming that the documented damage to buildings and infrastructure amounted to more than $127 Billion as of September

The Kyiv school estimated 135,800 destroyed buildings, 119,900 being private homes and 15,699 being apartment buildings. In August, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry estimated that 140,000 buildings had been destroyed, and 3.5 million people had been as a result had been displaced or left homeless.

Türk said in the OHCHR statement that "older people and people with disabilities have faced immense challenges, in some cases unable to reach bomb shelters or having to spend prolonged periods in basements in conditions affecting their health.”

The Kyiv school report said that 978 medical facilities had been destroyed.

The UK Defense Ministry noted on Tuesday that "Throughout January 2023, there was a very high intensity, and worsening trend, of damage being inflicted on both medical and educational facilities."

1270 schools and 786 kindergartens were destroyed in the war by September, the Kyiv School of Economics report said.

"Students have seen their education halted or disrupted by attacks on educational facilities," said Türk.

UNESCO said by June 2022 that 152 cultural sites, including 70 religious buildings. By September, the Kyiv School put this figure at 775 cultural facilities and 80 religious buildings. The world council of churches on Wednesday claimed that at least 494 churches, synagogues and mosques had been destroyed, used by Russian soldiers as firing positions.

With a presumed spring and summer Russian offensive, these figures are set to rise even higher -- with no end in sight.