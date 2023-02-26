The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Zelensky says he believes Putin will be killed by rivals

As Russia is hit by increasingly stringent sanctions for invading Ukraine last February, Putin's political rivals will seek to depose him, Zelensky said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 02:36

Updated: FEBRUARY 26, 2023 02:46
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022 (photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits Kherson, Ukraine November 14, 2022
(photo credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will eventually be killed by a member of his inner circle, The Telegraph reported.

As Russia is hit by increasingly stringent sanctions for invading Ukraine last February, Putin's political rivals will seek to depose him, Zelensky told journalist Dmytro Komarov.

“There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia. Then carnivores will eat a carnivore.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

"There will certainly be a moment when the fragility of Putin’s regime is felt in Russia," said Zelensky. "Then carnivores will eat a carnivore. It is very important, and they will need a reason to justify this. They will remember. They will find a reason to kill a killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don’t know."

Rift between Russian army and the Wagner Group

Although Putin keeps a tight circle of associates, a split has occurred between Wagner mercenaries and the Russian army, which each blame the other for military failures while claiming sole credit for successes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian service members involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a concert dedicated to Russian service members involved in the country's military campaign in Ukraine, on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2023. (credit: SPUTNIK/MIKHAIL METZEL/POOL VIA REUTERS)

The Jerusalem Post reported on Thursday that former Russian diplomat to the UN institutions in Geneva Boris Bondarev had said Putin has already lost the war in Ukraine.

"Putin lost everything," he said in an interview with Newsweek. "Everyone must understand that he is not smart. He is not a strategist, he is simply lucky that his colleagues were even more short-sighted than him, but as mentioned he is still short-sighted, even very much so."

"He doesn't think about tomorrow, only about a few more hours in which he can stay in power, he has no plan," Bondarev added.



Tags Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelensky Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
