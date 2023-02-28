The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State in Syria

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 16:57

A Danish-Bosnian woman evacuated from a Syrian detention camp in 2021 was sentenced by a Danish district court on Tuesday to four years in prison and stripped of her Danish citizenship for aiding Islamic State militants.

The 38-year-old traveled to Syria with her husband and their children in February 2015 and worked as a housewife in the Islamic State stronghold Raqqa.

Elmina Aljic, who still holds a Bosnian citizenship, admitted to the court that she aided the militant group by working as a housewife, according to her lawyer.

She has yet to decide whether to appeal the sentence, the lawyer added.

In 2021, three women and 14 children were evacuated from Syria to Denmark. Upon arriving in Denmark the women were arrested and charged with aiding a terrorist organization and illegally traveling to a conflict zone.

Last year, one of the three was sentenced to three years in prison.

Settlers kick IDF soldier, spray police officer with pepper spray
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:19 PM
Minister Meir Parush resigns from role of Meron celebrations supervisor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:14 PM
Gilboa Prison officer suspected of involvement in pimping affair resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 03:44 PM
Twenty-two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:52 PM
Israeli foreign minister: Will continue to build in West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:29 PM
Drone downed near gas distribution station outside Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 01:27 PM
Russia says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russia overnight
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:49 PM
Kremlin: Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:48 AM
Russian court fines Wikipedia over 'fake information'
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:34 AM
Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:05 AM
Migrant shipwreck death toll up to 64-Reuters witnesses
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 10:50 AM
One dead, three injured after gas canister explodes in Pisgat Ze'ev
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 10:44 AM
China says US overstretching concept of national security on TikTok ban
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 09:33 AM
EU calls for Israelis, Palestinians to 'end the cycle of violence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 09:18 AM
Operation Break the Wave: Eight terror suspects arrested overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 08:12 AM
