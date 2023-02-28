The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

IAEA report says discussions with Iran ongoing on enrichment to up to 84%

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2023 19:47

The UN nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7% purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

"Iran informed the Agency that 'unintended fluctuations in enrichment levels may have occurred during transition period at the time of commissioning the process of [60%] product (November 2022) or while replacing the feed cylinder'. Discussions between the Agency and Iran to clarify the matter are ongoing," the confidential International Atomic Energy Agency report said.

US policy allowing some US tech shipments to China’s Huawei
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 07:04 PM
US defense official does not foresee significant Russian gains
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:45 PM
China’s blacklisted Spacety allegedly shared satellite images
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:29 PM
Russia, Belarus agree Russian gas price to stay at 2022 level until 2025
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 06:21 PM
Danish-Bosnian woman gets four-year sentence for aiding Islamic State
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 04:57 PM
Settlers kick IDF soldier, spray police officer with pepper spray
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:19 PM
Minister Meir Parush resigns from role of Meron celebrations supervisor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 04:14 PM
Gilboa Prison officer suspected of involvement in pimping affair resigns
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/28/2023 03:44 PM
Two people died in cholera outbreak post-quake in northwest Syria
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:52 PM
Israeli foreign minister: Will continue to build in West Bank
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 02:29 PM
Drone downed near gas distribution station outside Moscow
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 01:27 PM
Russia says Ukraine launched failed drone attacks on Russia overnight
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 12:49 PM
Kremlin: Russia open to Ukraine talks, but won't give up annexed regions
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:48 AM
Russian court fines Wikipedia over 'fake information'
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:34 AM
Shooter critically injures one, himself near German primary school
By REUTERS
02/28/2023 11:05 AM
