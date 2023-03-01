Russia launches first suicide drone strikes in almost two weeks

A Russian salvo of Iranian-made kamikaze drones was launched against Ukrainian targets for the first time in almost two weeks on Sunday, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Wednesday morning intelligence update.

The Ukrainian Military had reportedly shot down 11 out of 14 Shahed-136 drones launched on February 26, nine of which were downed in Kyiv airspace.

The drones were likely launched from the Bryansk Oblast in Russia, the UK Defense Ministry assessed, indicating that the Kremlin had established a new launch site to allow better access to Kyiv. Previously, it said that the only observed launch site had been in the Krasnodar region.

"Prior to this 26 February 2023 attack, there have not been any reports of OWA UAVs being used in Ukraine since around 15 February 2023," said the UK Defense Ministry. "This decrease in OWA UAV [one-way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles] attack tempo likely indicates that Russia has run down its current stock: It will likely seek a resupply."