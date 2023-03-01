Israel's death penalty for terrorists bill passes initial Knesset vote

The bill that will institute a death penalty for terrorists has passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset plenum by a vote of 55 to nine on Wednesday afternoon.

A majority of the opposition led by MK Yair Lapid was absent from the plenum vote in protest. Yisrael Beytenu, led by former finance minister Avigdor Liberman, supported the coalition's bill, proposed by Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech.

The controversial bill was approved to move on to the plenum by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday despite attorney-general Gali Baharav-Miara's legal opinion, which stated there was a “legal impediment” to voting on the law before the national security cabinet meets to decide whether the penalty would create deterrence.

Death penalty 'part of Israel's slide toward fascism'

Arab Knesset faction Hadash-Ta'al issued a statement following the bill's preliminary passing, warning that the proposed law is "crossing a clear red line as part of Israel's slide into total fascism.

"The road from here to the elimination of those who defy the regime is short," Hadash-Ta'al argued. "Today it is the Palestinians, tomorrow it will be the protestors on the streets. Ben-Gvir will be easy on the trigger when it comes to determining who is a terrorist."

A discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 1, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel also issued a strong condemnation of the proposed bill: "This legislation is a clear violation of human rights and is exclusively targeting Palestinians.

The death penalty bill "illustrates how members of Knesset - coalition and opposition - are all working to establish two separate justice systems differentiated on a racist basis," Adalah continued. "This bill is not just morally wrong but is also contrary to Israel's Basic Laws."

Who can face a death penalty?

As per the bill, someone who “intentionally or out of indifference causes the death of an Israeli citizen when the act is carried out from a racist motive or hate to a certain public... and with the purpose of harming the State of Israel and the rebirth of the Jewish people in its homeland,” should face a death sentence and that sentence alone.

In addition, if such a crime is committed in the West Bank, the punishment would apply in military courts even if the ruling is not unanimous, and the punishment could not be lightened after it is finalized in a regional court.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.