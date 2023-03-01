Fitch reaffirms Israel's A+ credit rating, warns against judicial reform

Finance rating company Fitch on Wednesday reaffirmed Israel's A+ credit rating, stating that the rating balances a "diversified, resilient and high value-added economy and strong external finances" against a "high government debt-to-GDP ratio, elevated security risks and a record of unstable governments."

However, Fitch also warned that the judicial reform proposed by the government "could have a negative impact on Israel's credit profile."

The finance company further warned that recent calls by members of the coalition to weaken the Bank of Israel's independence "would reduce the credibility of Israel's policy-making, currently a rating strength."