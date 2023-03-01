The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judicial reform: Judicial review, override clause passes committee vote

Opposition committee members attempted to voice objections during the vote's organization.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 1, 2023 10:32

Updated: MARCH 1, 2023 10:42
The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee vote to pass the second section of the judicial reform bill, March 1, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee vote to pass the second section of the judicial reform bill, March 1, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The legal reform bill on judicial review and override clause passed its first reading in the Constitution, Law and Justice Committee in a Wednesday morning session.

Opposition committee members attempted to voice objections during the vote's organization. Several members of Knesset including MK Labor Gilad Kariv and Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen were removed from the room by chairman Simcha Rothman for what he deemed interfering with the proceedings.

The bill, an amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary, changes the conditions for judicial review, the ability of the High Court of Justice to strike a law it decides in contradiction with Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws. Judicial review of regular legislation would be limited to conditions in which 80% of an extended bench of justices unanimously agreed in the power's use.

A previous set of judicial reform bills, sent back from the Knesset plenum after an affirming vote for further discussion, barred the judicial review or indirect validation by the court of Basic Laws.

The bill approved in Wednesday's vote also contained provisions for an override clause. The Knesset would be able to overrule the striking of legislation with a simple majority of 61 votes. Further, the Knesset would be able to preemptively immunize a law from judicial review in a similar process. The protection of the override bill would expire a year after the Knesset that implemented it had dissolved.



