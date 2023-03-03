The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Left-wing Israeli groups organize solidarity visit to Huwara

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 09:49

Several hundred Israelis are on their way to Huwara in the West Bank on Friday morning in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian citizens following the settler attacks in the town earlier this week.

The visit was organized by left-wing organizations Standing Together and Mistaclim who coordinated with the head of the Huwara council as well as local residents. 

However, according to a report from the movements, the IDF has stated that the group will not be permitted to enter the Palestinian town.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles, expects full recovery
By REUTERS
03/03/2023 01:28 AM
Two men injured in violent incident near Kfar Yona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2023 12:21 AM
Fireworks shot at cars, molotov cocktails thrown in Route 55 confront
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 11:50 PM
Large explosion heard near Kolomna, southeast of Moscow - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 10:22 PM
No expectation of more formal senior-level dialog with Russia near-term
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 10:06 PM
US alarmed by criminal charges in Tunisia after embassy staff contact
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:50 PM
Palestinian killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Azzun - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 09:26 PM
US House Ethics Committee opens probe of Republican congressman Santos
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:17 PM
US not providing Ukraine with intel on targets inside Russia- Pentagon
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 09:05 PM
US defense secretary to visit Middle East
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 08:45 PM
Three more cases of polio found in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 08:03 PM
8 settlers suspected of involvement in Huwara pogrom released
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 07:00 PM
US targets Iranian shipping, petrochemical companies with new sanctions
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 05:38 PM
IDF arrests Palestinian who infiltrated from northern Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/02/2023 04:41 PM
Bhutan reported outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs
By REUTERS
03/02/2023 04:24 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by