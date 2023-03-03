Left-wing Israeli groups organize solidarity visit to Huwara

Several hundred Israelis are on their way to Huwara in the West Bank on Friday morning in a show of solidarity with the Palestinian citizens following the settler attacks in the town earlier this week.

The visit was organized by left-wing organizations Standing Together and Mistaclim who coordinated with the head of the Huwara council as well as local residents.

בוקר טוב. מאות אנשי שלום בדרכם לחווארה לעמוד בסולידריות עם הפלסטינים לאחר הפוגרום שעברו. @omdimbeyachad pic.twitter.com/dGMUAPvc8I — מסתכלים לכיבוש בעיניים (@Mistaclim) March 3, 2023

However, according to a report from the movements, the IDF has stated that the group will not be permitted to enter the Palestinian town.