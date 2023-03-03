The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Protesters clash with police in Sheikh Jarrah, Jerusalem

Riots broke out at a protest against the pending eviction of family from the Jerusalem neighborhood.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 18:03

Updated: MARCH 3, 2023 19:16
Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Israel Police operate in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem amid violent clashes, February 13, 2022
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Eight rioters were arrested by the Israel Police in a demonstration in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood on Friday evening, according to the Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.

According to Israel Police, riots broke out after protesters began to attack police officers and push police barricades.

The police responded with riot dispersal measures in order to keep control of the situation and prevent further confrontations.

Protests against a planned eviction

The protesters were leftwing activists, who protested the pending eviction of the Salem family from their east Jerusalem home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Ynet News reported.

The case concerning the eviction is scheduled for a court discussion this coming Thursday.

DREARY DAYS: In the east Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, February 27. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90) DREARY DAYS: In the east Jerusalem neighborhood Sheikh Jarrah, February 27. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

The organizers of the protest claimed that four of the protesters were injured by police officers, who allegedly used clubs to disperse the demonstration.

The eviction of the Salem family was frozen by a court last year. An initial court eviction order from 1988 was never executed.

Sheikh Jarrah has been the scene of repeated violent clashes between police and protesters, especially in the beginning of 2022.

Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this story. 



