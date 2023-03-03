The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Biden's biopsy confirmed basal cell carcinoma, cancerous tissue removed - White House

White House physician Kevin O'Connor said that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 22:38

Updated: MARCH 3, 2023 22:56
US President Joe Biden addresses the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department in Washington, US, November 30, 2022. (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden addresses the White House Tribal Nations Summit at the Interior Department in Washington, US, November 30, 2022.
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS)

US President Joe Biden's February biopsy confirmed that a skin lesion removed from his chest was a basal cell carcinoma and all cancerous tissue was successfully removed, White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday.

Biden will continue dermatologic surveillance as part of his ongoing healthcare but the site of the biopsy has healed and no further treatment is needed, the White House physician added.

Last month, doctors declared Biden, 80, healthy and "fit for duty" after a physical examination.

O'Connor said in a letter released by the White House that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

US President Joe Biden walks after getting off Marine One to board Air Force One, after surveying storm-damaged areas of California's central coast, in Moffett Federal Airfield, Santa Clara County, California, US, January 19, 2023. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)US President Joe Biden walks after getting off Marine One to board Air Force One, after surveying storm-damaged areas of California's central coast, in Moffett Federal Airfield, Santa Clara County, California, US, January 19, 2023. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

White House physician says no additional treatment needed

“No further treatment is required.”

White House physician Kevin O'Connor

The site of the biopsy has healed nicely, he said.

"No further treatment is required," O'Connor said.



