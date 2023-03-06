The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Herzog: We're closer than ever on agreement outline for judicial reform

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the coalition to listen to Herzog and cease the legislative process.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 12:22

Updated: MARCH 6, 2023 12:55
Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 21, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

President Isaac Herzog said that the country was close to an outline for negotiations for judicial reform, at an emergency meeting of almost 100 political officials on Monday.

"We are closer than ever to the possibility of an agreed outline," said Herzog. "There are agreements behind the scenes on most things. Now it depends on our national leadership, the coalition and opposition, who will manage to rise to this great moment, who will understand the situation and the terrible alternative behind the door, and who will put the state and its citizens above everything."

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on the coalition to listen to Herzog and cease the legislative process.

"Announce an immediate halt to the legislation and we will sit to discuss the outline that he is preparing," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

Efrat mayor Oded Reviv said that the nearly 100 authorities had gathered at the president’s request, and that he had implored them to help him in leading the call for talks.

Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90) Israelis who oppose the Israeli government's planned judicial overhaul protest outside the home of Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv, March 3, 2023. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Beersheba mayor Ruvik Danilovich said that they couldn't be complacent, and that terrible things were happening in society because people were afraid and didn't understand the reforms. Since Herzog had presented his previous five-point negotiation framework in early February, Danilovich said that there had only been ego games instead of engaging with the outline.

Sunday saw a renewed push for the reform and anti-reform camps to negotiate and develop a broad agreement on the reform.

Several MKs announced that they had written a bipartisan letter calling for negotiations, and four major labor and economic associations had issued a direct call for the sides to meet without preconditions.

While reform leaders Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha Rothman accepted these calls to action, but opposition leadership refused to negotiate without the precondition of cessation of legislation.



