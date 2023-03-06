Kremlin: Nord Stream's future is decision for all shareholders

The Kremlin said on Monday it was for all shareholders to decide whether Nord Stream gas pipelines damaged in blasts last year should be mothballed.

Sources familiar with the plans told Reuters last week that the ruptured Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, built by Russia's state-controlled Gazprom, were set to be sealed up and mothballed as there are no immediate plans to repair or reactivate them.

Asked about the report at a regular briefing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Of course, this is a decision that should be taken collegially by all shareholders."

He also said the Kremlin would not issue any recommendations to Gazprom regarding the future of the undersea pipelines.