The IDF on Wednesday afternoon fired shells on a Hamas unit engaging in potentially dangerous explosives-setting activities near the Gaza border.

According to the IDF, it detected Hamas units activating explosives to try to attack IDF units near the border and responded by shelling the position of the attackers.

No IDF personnel were harmed.

There are no signs that the IDF has responded yet to rocket fire from Gaza overnight early Wednesday morning, in which a rocket landed just over on the Israeli side of the border, but not near any people.

Israeli officials had anticipated that there might be rocket fire from Gaza after the IDF killed several terrorists in Jenin on Tuesday, including the murderer of the Israeli brothers Hallel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv.

The terrorist had killed the Yaniv brothers on February 26 but was only located on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.