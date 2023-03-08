The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

IDF strikes Hamas unit in Gaza after explosives triggered near Israeli forces

The attack was not in response to a rocket launched from the Strip that landed on Israel's border with Gaza overnight on Wednesday.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 12:44

Updated: MARCH 8, 2023 13:29
IDF tanks along the Gaza border (photo credit: REUTERS)
IDF tanks along the Gaza border
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The IDF on Wednesday afternoon fired shells on a Hamas unit engaging in potentially dangerous explosives-setting activities near the Gaza border.

According to the IDF, it detected Hamas units activating explosives to try to attack IDF units near the border and responded by shelling the position of the attackers.

No IDF personnel were harmed.

There are no signs that the IDF has responded yet to rocket fire from Gaza overnight early Wednesday morning, in which a rocket landed just over on the Israeli side of the border, but not near any people.

Israeli officials had anticipated that there might be rocket fire from Gaza after the IDF killed several terrorists in Jenin on Tuesday, including the murderer of the Israeli brothers Hallel Menachem Yaniv and Yagel Ya’acov Yaniv.

The terrorist had killed the Yaniv brothers on February 26 but was only located on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.



Tags Hamas IDF Gaza rockets gaza strip
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
2

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
3

Inscription bearing Persian King Darius the Great's name discovered in Israel

The Darius inscription.
4

Russians are forced to fight with shovels, amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
5

Putin paying Palestinians in Lebanon refugee camps to fight in Ukraine - report

A member of the Palestinian Fatah faction holds a gun inside the Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp near Sidon, southern Lebanon, December 6, 2017.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by