Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will deliver a "significant" statement to the press at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, at the Tel Aviv Police district headquarters.

Shabtai's announcement follows a stormy weekend for Israel Police after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made the decision to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, according to the recommendation of Shabtai.

Shabtai later claimed that the timing was entirely Ben-Gvir's decision, however.

The decision was relayed to Eshed by Shabtai on Thursday, in what was described as a "particularly difficult conversation."

However, on Friday morning, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructed the government on Friday to freeze the process of removing the Tel Aviv District Commander from his position, saying the legality of it is not guaranteed.

This is a developing story.