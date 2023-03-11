The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Police Chief Shabtai to give 'significant' statement following dismissal of TA commander

Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed was dismissed following a decision by Police Chief Kobi Shabtai and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 11, 2023 18:45

Updated: MARCH 11, 2023 19:18
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai will deliver a "significant" statement to the press at 8 p.m. on Saturday evening, at the Tel Aviv Police district headquarters.

Shabtai's announcement follows a stormy weekend for Israel Police after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir made the decision to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, according to the recommendation of Shabtai.

Shabtai later claimed that the timing was entirely Ben-Gvir's decision, however.

The decision was relayed to Eshed by Shabtai on Thursday, in what was described as a "particularly difficult conversation."

However, on Friday morning, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructed the government on Friday to freeze the process of removing the Tel Aviv District Commander from his position, saying the legality of it is not guaranteed.

This is a developing story.



