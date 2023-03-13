Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara responded on Monday morning to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's call to be able to represent himself during court proceedings, after he said on Sunday that he could not trust Baharav-Miara to represent him fairly.

In response, the attorney-general said that it was not possible to examine his request for self-representation against all petitions filed against him or his office as he did not name one specific instance in which he wants to represent himself, and rather just made a general request.

She also reiterated her call for him to meet with her and for him to file his response to claims filed in high court petitions regarding his conduct at protest events.

In response, Ben-Gvir said: "I don't trust you, your considerations and your decisions, and it's time for me to stop hearing about letters you send me through the media."