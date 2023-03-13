Education minister reaches agreement with National Library

On Monday, Education Minister Yoav Kish said he has reached an agreement with the National Library of Israel, Israeli media reported. Kish will appoint four members to the National Library Council, as well as a member of both the board of directors and the library's audit committee.

The agreement came after dozens of Israeli writers and poets signed a petition in late February 2023 that goes against government plans to transfer the authority of the National Library to the Education Ministry, Hebrew media reported.

The amendment impacting the library is expected to allow the ministry to control appointments to the library board, as well as to increase "transparency and public oversight" of the institution, Maariv reported.