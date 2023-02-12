Yoav Kisch unveils new plan to revitalize Israeli education system

Education Minister Yoav Kisch on Sunday unveiled the main strategic points of his new plan to help revitalize the Israeli education system in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A combination of COVID and a severe teacher shortage has placed the country's school system into crisis, and bureaucratic barriers have been hampering attempts to fix the issues.

But Kisch unveiled a multifaceted plan to help stabilize and grow the country's education system.

How does Yoav Kisch hope to fix Israel's education system?

There are a few main goals in the minister's plan – namely reducing the gap in education in Israel's geographic and social periphery.

To do this, Kisch wants to implement an after-hours study system to help struggling students, especially those who struggle with language studies.

A school classroom is seen empty in Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Another change Kisch hopes to put in place is to lengthen summer schools across Israel.

Fixing Israel's teaching shortage by using IDF soldiers

Another aspect of Kisch's plan is to address the ongoing issue of a lack of teachers by integrating IDF soldiers, both during and after their service, to work as teachers.

This step could see IDF soldiers working as educators in place of teachers.

This comes following several issues between Israeli governments and the Teachers Union, which had threatened strikes due to poor conditions and low pay.

The idea of using non-licensed individuals as teachers rather than teachers who are also part of the union isn't unprecedented.

Several schools throughout Israel make use of young Israelis undergoing National Service (Sherut Leumi), which is an alternative option to IDF service for many Israelis.

However, like IDF soldiers, National Service workers face poor conditions, low pay and are often seen as being highly undervalued.

In fact, a 2021 poll found that a majority of Israelis think National Service workers are essential for the country and are as patriotic as IDF soldiers, but are also highly undervalued.

It is unclear how IDF soldiers would be able to do the same work as National Service workers in a struggling education system.