Break the Wave: IDF secures entry of worshippers to Joseph's Tomb

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested a total of eight wanted individuals overnight on Wednesday night as part of Operation Break the Wave, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF soldiers also secured entry of Jewish worshippers to Joseph's Tomb overnight, as tires and explosives were thrown at them.

Three wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested in Jenin. During the arrest operation, armed civilians shot at Israeli forces - no casualties to Israeli security forces were reported.

While operating in the city of Kalkilya, Israeli security forces located and recovered a bomb. During this activity, aggressors threw explosives and furniture at Israeli forces who responded with crowd dispersal measures.

No casualties were reported to Israeli forces.