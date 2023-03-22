UAE considering reducing diplomatic presence in Israel - report

The United Arab Emirates is considering reducing its level of diplomatic representation in Israel after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in Paris that “there is no such thing as a Palestinian people,” according to Saudi reports on Monday. According to the report, the Emirati Foreign Ministry ordered Emirati Ambassador to Israel Mohammed Al Khaja not to meet with any Israeli government officials.

Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the senior advisor to the President of the UAE is currently visiting Israel, according to Walla News.

The report comes after just over a week after the UAE agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations with Israel's enemy Iran.