Israel's Smotrich: there is no such thing a Palestinian people

Smotrich is among a number of far-right politicians who do not accept the adoption by regional Arabs of the term Palestinian to describe themselves.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 07:48
Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich holds a press conference with bereaved families in the Ministry of Finance in Jerusalem on January 8, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich dismissed the existence of a Palestinian people in a speech he delivered in Paris on Sunday.

“There is no such thing as Palestinians because there is no such thing as a Palestinian people,” said Smotrich who heads the Religious Zionist Party.

“Who are the [real] Palestinians? I am Palestinian,” he said.

He recalled his family’s 13 generations in the Land of Israel, mentioning his grandmother who had been born in the northern border town of Metula over a hundred years ago before the creation of the state.

His ancestors and his grandmother were “Palestinians,” he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich seen during a press conference, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on January 25, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Before 1948, the territory that now encompasses the modern state of Israel had been called Palestine. The Romans used that term to refer to that territory after they conquered the ancient state of Israel.

“This truth needs to be heard by the Arabs in Israel. This truth needs to be heard by the Jewish people in Israel who have gotten confused. This truth needs to be heard in the Elysee and in the White House. This truth must be heard by the whole world because this is the truth.”

Bezalel Smotrich

When modern Zionists at the end of the 19th century spoke of a return to their land, they spoke of going to Palestine a name that appeared on all documents and currency relating to pre-state Israel.

Smotrich is among a number of far-right politicians who do not accept the adoption by regional Arabs of the term Palestinian to describe their ethnicity and national movement as well as their aspirations for self-determination in a state which will be called Palestine.

He outlined this philosophy in his Hebrew language speech in Paris, which was translated into English.

Smotrich compared Jewish history in the region which dates back thousands of years with that of the modern-day Palestinians, whose history, he said was absent.

'A fictional nation,' Smotrich charges

“The Palestinian nation has existed for less than one hundred years,” he nothing that they do not meet the international standards for nationhood since they are lacking a unique history, culture, language and currency.

“I ask you who was the first Palestinian King, what [unique] language do they have, was there ever a Palestinian coin. Is there a Palestinian history or culture? There isn’t. There is no such thing as a Palestinian nation.

The Palestinians, he said, are regional Arabs who arrived in the Land of Israel at the same of the first major waves of immigration at the end of the 19th century.

When the biblical prophecies were brought to fruition with the return of the Jews to their land, there were Arabs that did not like this, Smotrich said.

“What happened? They created a fictional nation and then worked for their fictitious rights to the Land of Israel just to battle against the Zionist movement. That is the historical truth and the biblical truth. That is the truth and there is no alternative,” Smotrich said.

“This truth needs to be heard by the Arabs in Israel. This truth needs to be heard by the Jewish people in Israel who have gotten confused. This truth needs to be heard in the Elysee and in the White House. This truth must be heard by the whole world because this is the truth,” Smotrich stated.

He has already made diplomatic waves by calling for the IDF to wipe out the town of Huwara after a Hamas gunman fatally shot two Israeli brothers in broad daylight as they drove through Huwara on February 26th.

He later walked back his comments, explaining that he had referred only to terrorists and had not meant to insinuate that any innocent people Jews or Arabs would be killed.



