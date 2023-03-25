Two injured in shooting in Huwara in third attack in the town in March

A shooting occurred in Huwara on Saturday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

According to N12, two people were injured after they were shot at from a moving car, and the drivers got away. The IDF is reportedly in pursuit.

This is the third terror attack in Huwara in a month. At the beginning of March, two brothers, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered. Earlier this week, David Stern was shot while driving through the town with his family. He managed to shoot the terrorist after being shot.

This is a developing story.