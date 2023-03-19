Terror attack: 2 Israelis injured in shooting near Huwara

Two Israelis were injured in a shooting attack at the Einabus junction near the Palestinian city of Huwara in the West Bank on Sunday afternoon, with one of the injured in serious condition, according to initial reports.

The shooting was confirmed by the IDF and the status of the injured by preliminary reports from Magen David Adom.

The shooter is on the run and security forces are conducting a manhunt in the area to catch him.

The attack comes exactly three weeks after Yagel and Hallel Yaniv, two brothers from Har Bracha, were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara.

Hamas operative Abdel Fattah Hussain Harusha, the terrorist behind that attack, was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin earlier this month.

This is a developing story.