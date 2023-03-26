The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Russia's nuclear rhetoric is dangerous and irresponsible, NATO says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 15:27

NATO on Sunday criticized Russia for its "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

"NATO is vigilant, and we are closely monitoring the situation. We have not seen any changes in Russia's nuclear posture that would lead us to adjust our own," a NATO spokesperson said.

"Russia's reference to NATO's nuclear sharing is totally misleading. NATO allies act with full respect of their international commitments. Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments, most recently suspending its participation in the New START Treaty."

Kindergarten teacher's assistant arrested for alleged child abuse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 02:15 PM
Putin: Russia, China not creating military alliance - agencies
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 10:49 AM
Two dead after shooting in Hamburg - Bild
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:53 AM
Ukraine: Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus will destabilize Belarus
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:46 AM
Syria condemns US strikes on Deir Al-Zor
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 09:14 AM
Israel Police arrests man who violated house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 09:09 AM
100 ulpan Hebrew teachers resign over wages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 08:11 AM
Netanyahu lands back in Israel after short visit to UK
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 08:06 AM
Netanyahu returns from London trip - Israeli media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 05:48 AM
Nineteen African migrants die when boat sinks off Tunisia
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 05:20 AM
Man in his 20s shot by Israeli police in near Acre - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 05:04 AM
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Tarapaca, Chile region - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 03:16 AM
IDF fires at Israeli car at West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 01:00 AM
US Dept of Defense: No indication Russia plans to use nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
03/26/2023 12:52 AM
Netanyahu meets with British home secretary
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/26/2023 12:15 AM
