Three arrested for planning to harm judicial reform protesters

In the video, the three young suspects are seen in a car along with a carton of eggs and a handgun. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 17:25

Updated: MARCH 28, 2023 17:32
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Male hands arrested with handcuffs in Criminal concept (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Monday night arrested three suspects who shared a video on social media where they threatened to harm the protesters in Jerusalem.

In the video, the three young suspects are seen in a car along with a carton of eggs and a handgun. 

"We've got eggs, we've got knives, we've got weapons. We're on our way to Jerusalem to f*** the..."

What was said in the video

They can be heard in the video saying "We've got eggs, we've got knives, we've got weapons. We're on our way to Jerusalem to f*** the..."

How did the police find them?

Detecting the video on social media, police and the Shin Bet began investigating. Shortly afterward, they found the three suspects in a demonstration near Cinema City in Jerusalem, one of them carrying a weapon with a license.

The suspects were residents of Yavne and the surrounding areas and were aged 26, 25 and 17. They were released by the court into house arrest.



