Three arrested for planning to harm judicial reform protesters

Israel Police and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) on Monday night arrested three suspects who shared a video on social media where they threatened to harm the protesters in Jerusalem.

In the video, the three young suspects are seen in a car along with a carton of eggs and a handgun.

"We've got eggs, we've got knives, we've got weapons. We're on our way to Jerusalem to f*** the..." What was said in the video

They can be heard in the video saying "We've got eggs, we've got knives, we've got weapons. We're on our way to Jerusalem to f*** the..."

"יש ביצים, יש סכינים. בדרך לירושלים לז**ן אותם": צעירים שתכננו לפגוע במפגינים נעצרו אחרי שפרסמו סרטון ברשת | תיעוד@SuleimanMas1 pic.twitter.com/qrZOvxYu84 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) March 28, 2023

How did the police find them?

Detecting the video on social media, police and the Shin Bet began investigating. Shortly afterward, they found the three suspects in a demonstration near Cinema City in Jerusalem, one of them carrying a weapon with a license.

The suspects were residents of Yavne and the surrounding areas and were aged 26, 25 and 17. They were released by the court into house arrest.