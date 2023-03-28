The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Channel 13 reporter attacked by pro-reform protesters in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 11:55

Updated: MARCH 28, 2023 11:56

After Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli was attacked by pro-reform protesters in Jerusalem, the Union of Journalists in Israel on Tuesday called on Israel Police to locate and prosecute those responsible.

"Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli was violently attacked yesterday while covering the pro-government demonstration in Jerusalem, and has now been diagnosed with broken ribs and damage to internal organs. We demand that the police find those responsible and bring them to justice. Eli's attack joins several incidents of attacks on journalists and media teams in recent days," the union stated.

"The elected officials and public figures who incite against journalists and their work as part of a campaign must stop and act immediately against the shocking results of the incitement. Incitement is not legitimate criticism, and threats are not covered under freedom of speech."

UK Challenger 2 tanks arrive in Ukraine, to see combat soon
By MICHAEL STARR
03/28/2023 12:23 PM
Shelter worker arrested for allegedly breaking child's finger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 11:26 AM
Break the Wave: 13 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 11:02 AM
Ukrainian partisans injure Russian-appointed Mariupol police chief
By MICHAEL STARR
03/28/2023 10:56 AM
Finance Minister Smotrich cancels soft drink tax
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 10:03 AM
At least ten dead after fire at migrant facility in Mexico
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 09:56 AM
Pilots end strike threat but will 'keep an eye out'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 09:53 AM
Netanyahu to be invited to White House - US ambassador Nides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:33 AM
Knesset approves Amsalem as minister in the Justice Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:23 AM
Firefight erupts between IDF and armed suspects near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:14 AM
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 05:31 AM
Knesset approves 2023-2024 budget in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:29 AM
S. Korea Yoon: World should know N. Korea's human rights situation
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 04:25 AM
N.Korea says it simulated nuclear air explosion strike in missile launch
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 02:16 AM
US Senate advances bill to repeal decades-old Iraq war authorizations
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 01:41 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by