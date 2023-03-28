Channel 13 reporter attacked by pro-reform protesters in Jerusalem

After Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli was attacked by pro-reform protesters in Jerusalem, the Union of Journalists in Israel on Tuesday called on Israel Police to locate and prosecute those responsible.

"Channel 13 reporter Yossi Eli was violently attacked yesterday while covering the pro-government demonstration in Jerusalem, and has now been diagnosed with broken ribs and damage to internal organs. We demand that the police find those responsible and bring them to justice. Eli's attack joins several incidents of attacks on journalists and media teams in recent days," the union stated.

"The elected officials and public figures who incite against journalists and their work as part of a campaign must stop and act immediately against the shocking results of the incitement. Incitement is not legitimate criticism, and threats are not covered under freedom of speech."