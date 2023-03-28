Israel must declare La Familia, Lehava terrorist orgs - Merav Cohen

Israel must declare La Familia and Lehava terrorist organizations, Yesh Atid MK Merav Cohen said Tuesday in a letter to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

פניתי לשר הביטחון בדרישה לבחון הכרזה על ארגוני להב״ה ולה פמיליה כארגוני טרור. אתמול בערב היינו עדים לאלימות רבה מצד אנשי הארגונים האלה. בעבר, גורמים ביטחוניים שקלו זאת, ואירועי אמש מוכיחים שזה הצעד הנכון. כל יום שהארגונים האלה פועלים באופן חופשי, מדובר בסכנה ממשית לשלום הציבור. pic.twitter.com/u15kfyqTM6 — מירב כהן - Meirav Cohen (@cohen_meirav) March 28, 2023

"Last night, we witnessed violence from the members of these organizations," Cohen said in a tweet. "In the past, security officials considered this and last night's events prove that this is the right move. Every day that these organizations operate freely is a real danger to public safety."