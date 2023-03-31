IDF: Israel's West Bank, Gaza crossings to close for Passover

The West Bank and the Gaza Strip border crossings will all be closed for much of the Passover holidays, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Friday morning.

The closings will begin on April 5 at 5 p.m. and will end on April 8 starting at midnight. However, West Bank checkpoints for Palestinian residents will be opened on Friday, April 7, in order to facilitate movement during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

The closures will be put back in place on April 11 at 5 p.m. and will open again on April 12 at midnight.

At this time, the only transit will be humanitarian, medical and certain COGAT-approved exceptions.