Twitter makes some of its source code public

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 31, 2023 21:48

Twitter on Friday made public parts of the computer code that decides how the social media site recommends content, allowing users and programmers a peak into its workings and the ability to suggest modifications to the algorithm.

The company said it uploaded the code in two repositories on code-sharing platform Github. They include the source code for many parts of Twitter, including the recommendations algorithm which controls the tweets that users see on their timeline.

The repositories do not include the code that powers Twitter's ad recommendations, it said.

The move comes at the behest of its billionaire owner Elon Musk, who earlier hinted at the code reveal and said code transparency would lead to higher trust among users and rapid improvements to the product.

Vatican confirms Pope Francis will leave hospital on Saturday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 09:28 PM
Romania to extradite suspected white supremacy group leader to US
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:20 PM
Explosive device found near Highway 25 in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 06:18 PM
Pence says Trump indictment sends 'terrible message' about US justice
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 06:03 PM
Biden learned of Trump indictment through news reports - White House
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:36 PM
Ukraine rules out ceasefire letting Russian forces stay in occupied land
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 05:05 PM
Herzog: I believe we can reach agreement in judicial reform negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 04:18 PM
US Justice Dept sues Norfolk Southern over Ohio train derailment
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 03:58 PM
Fourteen miners dead in Sudan, dozens injured in mine collapse
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 02:06 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 01:55 PM
Kremlin says Trump indictment is internal US matter
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:52 PM
Kremlin: Foreign journalists can carry on working in Russia
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:51 PM
Russia's Lavrov to present new foreign policy concept to Putin on Friday
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:50 PM
IDF: Israel's West Bank, Gaza crossings to close for Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/31/2023 12:35 PM
Russia expels Estonian diplomat in tit-for-tat move
By REUTERS
03/31/2023 12:19 PM
