Elon Musk plans to build a town in Texas just for his employees - report

Billionaire, entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk is planning on building his own town, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday last week.

The Journal's report refers to Musk's town as a "Texas Utopia" that will be located outside the city of Austin across "thousands of acres of newly purchased pasture and farmland."

It should be noted that Musk said that the article published by the Journal was "false" on Twitter.

This article is false — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2023

The purpose of the town will be where all his employees can both live and work, and entities connected to Musk are planning to incorporate a town called Snailbrook, with plans to build more than 100 homes, a pool and a sports area, the report said. A separate report from The New York Post stated that Musk had been planning on buying up a small neighborhood in Bastrop, located miles southeast of Austin.

Facilities near Bastrop and Austin

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

All of Musk's companies, Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, all have production facilities near Bastrop and the Texas capital.

Despite Musk's statements that the Wall Street Journal article was false, The New York Post was told by residents of Bastrop that they had sold their longtime estate to Musk for his initiative. Photos obtained by the New York Post also showed that the land Musk purchased is still under construction.

A town in Texas to be labeled incorporated, it must have at least 201 residents, the Post's report said.

Musk had moved to Texas from California in 2020, citing his disappointment with the Golden State's taxation and COVID-19 laws.