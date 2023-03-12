The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post OMG

Elon Musk plans to build a town in Texas just for his employees - report

A town in Texas to be labeled incorporated, it must have at least 201 residents, according to the New York Post.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 04:34

Updated: MARCH 12, 2023 04:37
Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015. (photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)
Elon Musk talks at the Automotive World News Congress at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, January 13, 2015.
(photo credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

Billionaire, entrepreneur and investor Elon Musk is planning on building his own town, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday last week.

The Journal's report refers to Musk's town as a "Texas Utopia" that will be located outside the city of Austin across "thousands of acres of newly purchased pasture and farmland."

It should be noted that Musk said that the article published by the Journal was "false" on Twitter.

The purpose of the town will be where all his employees can both live and work, and entities connected to Musk are planning to incorporate a town called Snailbrook, with plans to build more than 100 homes, a pool and a sports area, the report said. A separate report from The New York Post stated that Musk had been planning on buying up a small neighborhood in Bastrop, located miles southeast of Austin.

Facilities near Bastrop and Austin

Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are displayed through magnifier in this illustration taken October 27, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

All of Musk's companies, Tesla, SpaceX and The Boring Company, all have production facilities near Bastrop and the Texas capital.

Despite Musk's statements that the Wall Street Journal article was false, The New York Post was told by residents of Bastrop that they had sold their longtime estate to Musk for his initiative. Photos obtained by the New York Post also showed that the land Musk purchased is still under construction.

A town in Texas to be labeled incorporated, it must have at least 201 residents, the Post's report said.

Musk had moved to Texas from California in 2020, citing his disappointment with the Golden State's taxation and COVID-19 laws.



Tags United States construction texas Elon Musk Wall Street Journal Tesla SpaceX Entrepreneur
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
4

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
5

Why should you take an orange into the shower?

Oranges (illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by