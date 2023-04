Three people have been injured in a suspected ramming attack that was carried out in the West Bank near Beit Umar on Saturday evening.

The suspected terrorist was shot at the scene.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene to the wounded, all about 20 years old, with one in serious condition and two in moderate condition. One of the victims of the attack was taken to Shaare Zedek hospital to undergo surgery.

Police are investigating the incident.

The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem (credit: MDA)

This is a developing story.