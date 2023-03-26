Police enter al-Aqsa, remove Palestinians barricaded in mosque - report

Police entered the al-Qibli chapel of al-Aqsa mosque and removed Palestinians who had barricaded themselves inside on Saturday night, according to Palestinian reports.

Video from the scene showed Muslim men and women praying, chanting "Allahu Akbar" and shouting at police officers as the officers removed worshippers from the building and the complex.

At least two Palestinians at the scene were arrested.

Palestinians attempting to enter the complex were blocked from entering the gates of the Temple Mount, according to Palestinian reports. Footage from some of the gates showed Palestinians scuffling with Israeli forces who blocked the gates.

After being forced out of the complex, Palestinians marched through the streets of the Old City, chanting “A nation whose leader is Muhammad will not bow down.”

Hamas expresses outrage

Hamas's spokesman in Jerusalem, Muhammad Hamadeh, expressed outrage at the removal of Palestinians from al-Aqsa, stating "the Zionist attack on the worshipers in Al-Aqsa, on this night of the blessed month of Ramadan, and assaulting them, is a crime against freedom of worship and an episode in a continuous series of aggression against worshipers and Al-Aqsa."

"Prayer and i'tikaaf in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque is a right for our people that will be defended at all times and by all means, and the pressure and terror of the occupation will not succeed, nor deceive others from stopping the i'tikaaf at Al-Aqsa."

In recent days, Palestinian media launched a campaign titled "We will break the fast in Jerusalem," encouraging Palestinians to break the daily Ramadan fast at al-Aqsa mosque and to increase the Muslim presence at the site.

Najeh Bakirat, the deputy director-general of the Wakf in Jerusalem, has called in recent days for large numbers of Palestinians to conduct Itikaf, a practice in which Muslims stay within a mosque for multiple days, at al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan.

"I'tikaaf is the only and best way to confront the occupation and its plans," said Bakirat, according to Palestinian media. "The occupation can only be deterred by continuing and steadfast in the lands and courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque."

Bakirat warned that the situation is "more dangerous than ever before," stating that "things will be hot this year as a result of the daily attacks that escalated in al-Aqsa Mosque."

On Friday, about 100,000 Muslim worshippers arrived at al-Aqsa Mosque and the Temple Mount for the first Friday afternoon prayers of the month of Ramadan, with thousands of police reinforcements operating in the area to keep the peace.

The prayers were conducted without any reported violence or disturbances.

Friday afternoon prayers

After the Friday afternoon prayers, a small group of young men chanted "Put sword against sword. We are Mohammad Deif's men!" on the Temple Mount and held a banner expressing support for Palestinian terrorist groups. The banner and a number of Hamas flags were hung up near the Dome of the Rock. One of the individuals who raised the flags was arrested after exiting the site and additional individuals were expected to be arrested as well.

Later in the afternoon, police entered the Temple Mount and removed the banner and the flags. Palestinians at the scene chanted slogans and jeered at the police officers.