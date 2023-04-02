Israeli gov't approves establishment of Ben-Gvir's National Guard

The Israeli government on Sunday afternoon approved the establishment of a National Guard under the supervision of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

A budget of NIS 1 billion was approved on Sunday for the National Guard. Moreover, the budget also includes a salary increase for approximately 3,000 police officers.

The establishment of a National Guard is "important news for Israeli residents and will improve personal security," Ben-Gvir claimed.

The text of the decision reads: "The Israeli National Guard will serve as a skilled and trained dedicated force for handling - among other things- various emergency situations, nationalist crime and terrorism. [It will also] reinforce...roles currently held by the Israel Police in these areas."

The government last week announced that it would approve a decision to subjugate Israel's National Guard to Ben-Gvir, in exchange for Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, promising not to leave the government over Netanyahu's intention to postpone the legislation of the first judicial reform bill.

The National Guard is currently a unit within the Border Police, and was formed during the previous government's tenure in the wake of the rioting during Operation Guardian of the Walls. Its purpose is to provide security in similar situations in the future. It numbers approximately 900 regular fighters, and thousands more reservists and volunteers.

Netanyahu also promised that if agreements over the judicial reform were not reached during the Passover recess, the reform would pass during the next Knesset term, Ben-Gvir said.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.