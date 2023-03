Four Israeli MKs from both the coalition and opposition published an open letter on Wednesday evening calling for compromise talks to be held at President Isaac Herzog's residence, amid massive protests against the government's proposed judicial reform on Wednesday.

The letter's signatories are Danny Danon and Yuli Edelstein from the Likud, from the coalition, and MKs Gadi Eizenkot and Chili Tropper, of National Unity, in the opposition.