The government will approve at its next meeting a decision to form a National Guard and subjugate it to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in exchange for Ben-Gvir's party, Otzma Yehudit, promising not to leave the government over Netanyahu's intention to postpone the legislation of the first judicial reform bill.

Ben-Gvir on Monday reportedly threatened to quit the government if Netanyahu decided to freeze the legislation until after the Knesset recess between April 2-30.

The coalition announced last week that the first bill, which would give the coalition a majority in Israel's Judicial Appointments Committee, would pass before the Knesset recesses.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Saturday night that the bill's passing could lead to widespread refusal to show up for voluntary reserve duty, especially amongst pilots in the Israel Air Force. This constitutes a "real and concrete" danger to Israel's security, Gallant warned.

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir addresses the Knesset plenum last week. The minister is obligated to act to promote the best interests of the public, with no bias, say the writers. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Netanyahu on Sunday evening announced that he was removing Gallant from his position. The move sparked spontaneous protests in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa and other locations, and led on Monday to a general strike amongst Israel's largest union, business sector, hi-tech sector and more.